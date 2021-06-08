Govt advised to periodically revise national security strategy document

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Security expert, Adib Sani, while commending the government for introducing the national security document, has advised that the document be revised periodically to meet the modern and emerging security issues.

According to him, this will ensure that this newly introduced document will be effective.



He made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



“On the periodic basis, there is a need for a review of the document so that it will be in line with modern or emerging security issues. Like the arms and ammunition act of Ghana, for example, how do you expect that we will anticipate a 3D plated laser gun?



At the time of putting the act together, we didn’t know anything about 3D. So now that there are 3D plated laser guns, what are we doing about it?”, he said.

Meanwhile, Adib has expressed his excitement at the introduction of the National Security strategy document when he stated: “It is refreshing news and I must also say it is a personal crusade that I was pursuing for some time now on the need for us to have a national security strategy and so it is refreshing to know that we have this.”



On Monday, June 7, 2021, President Akufo-Addo launched Ghana’s first National Security Strategy Document and commissioned the new National Security Ministry building in Accra.



Speaking at the ceremony, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the document will serve as the overarching guide for Ghana’s security agencies and their operations.



He added that the document will help to better secure the country and guarantee the safety of citizens, stating that Ghana cannot attain sustainable development if its security issues are not attended to