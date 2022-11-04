Govt can’t force traders to reduce prices - Simon Osei-Mensah

Simon Osei-Mensah is Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei-Mensah has admitted he cannot force but rather appeal to traders in the Kumasi metropolis to reduce the prices of commodities.

The prices of commodities, especially oil, sugar, rice, and others have increased astronomically in the region and in the nation at large.



Buyers have since complained and appealed to the government to intervene and ensure the prices are reduced to cushion them.



Answering questions concerning the skyrocketing prices of commodities at a press conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022, the minister said: "There is no law to stand on to arrest people for selling goods at a certain price in the country."



He noted that Ghana operates an open and free market policy where everyone is at liberty to price his or her goods at will.



"Ghana," he said, "is operating a free-market economy" and for that reason, he can only appeal to the traders to reduce their prices.

Mr Osei-Mensah said he had already engaged the traders concerning such issues and appealed to them to do something about the prices of commodities.



He noted some market queen mothers have even started appealing to their members to reduce the prices of their commodities.



The Minister said he is also intervening in the recent increase in transport fares in the region which is generating misunderstandings between the drivers and their passengers.



Hon Osei-Mensah said he has directed for data to be collated on the fares to know where the operators have increased it by more than the 19 percent as approved by the government for action to be taken on it.