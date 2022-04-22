Govt can’t hide behind Covid and Ukraine to deny workers improved conditions of service – TUC

General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah

General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, has urged the government to put measures in place to ensure the public servants get the conditions of service due them.



Dr. Baah said that the government cannot continue to use current happening in the world as an excuse to deny workers improved conditions of service.



The General Secretary, who made these remarks at the Organised Labour pre-May Day Forum on Thursday, April 22, added that the current increase in the cost of living required that the condition of workers are improved.

“… Before Ukraine and Covid in Ghana was not too good, especially with employment, therefore nobody should hide behind Covid and Ukraine to say that Ghana is in this his state because of these two events, we will not accept that this year, therefore, what is due us will come to us.



“If (the) exchange rate is behaving the way we are seeing it, it shows very much in our pocket and nobody should tell us…because just go to the pharmacy you will see that prices go up every day and these are medicines.



“... go to the market the food prices are going up every day and these are the conditions we have found ourselves in and you know it is very easy to blame the Covid and Ukraine war for this,” he said.



Meanwhile, members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) have been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of the government to pay their neutrality allowance.



CLOGSAG in a statement it issued, directed all its members at the Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to stop going to work because the government had failed to honour an agreement they had with them, on January 20, 2022, to pay the allowance.