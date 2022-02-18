Govt concerned about resurgence of military coups in West Africa – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Akufo-Addo and I sad about military overtakes and Jihadist activities in West Africa, Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that the government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the military overtakes and Jihadist activities in the West Africa sub-region.



According to Dr Bawumia, both he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were saddened by these happenings.



“The resurgence of military coups in West Africa is of grave concern. H.E. President Akufo-Addo and I, along with the rest of the administration, are saddened to see our neighbouring countries fall victim to military violence and extremism,” the vice president is reported to have said by myjoyonline.com.

He further stated that Ghana as a beacon of democracy will work to ensure that the countries affected by these political upheavals return to democratic rule.



“Indeed, Ghana is proof that democracy can be successfully upheld, and we must work together with our neighbours and international bodies to reach peaceful conclusions to the issues we face in the region,” he said.



Dr Bawumia added that the Akufo-Addo led government is committed to building the value of tolerance among Ghanaians.



The West African sub-region has recently seen three military overtakes, in Mail, Guinea and Burkina Faso as well as an attempted coup in Guinea.



Also, Jihadist activities have increased in the sub-region with recent attacks in the sub-region recent attacks in Burkina Faso close to Ghana’s border and also in Mali.