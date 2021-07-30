Govt declares August 4 statutory holiday

• The government has declared August 4 as a national holiday
• The day is to mark this year's Founders' Day
• The day is set aside to honour the contributions of especially the Big Six to Ghana's independence
The government of Ghana has declared August 4, this year, as a statutory holiday.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior and signed by sector minister, Ambrose Dery, said that the day is to mark this year's Founders' Day.
"The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 4th August, 2021, which marks Founders' Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement read.
The Founders' Day is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the "Big Six" who led the struggle for Ghana's independence.
