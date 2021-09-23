Govt determined to support Small-Scale miners at all levels - Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Hon. Minister Samuel A. Jinapor has reiterated government’s resolve to support activities of Small-Scale miners to enhance their operations.

He explained that government is not against Small-Scale mining but it is rather against irresponsible mining practices that eventually destroys the environment and livelihoods.



Addressing the Bibiani Chapter of the Ghana National Small-Scale Mining Association (GNASSM) in the Western North Region, he noted that government was focused on initiating appropriate policy interventions to support and cushion Small-Scale miners.



The meeting formed part of the Hon. Minister’s one day tour of the Region.



Mr Jinapor said government has procured one hundred (100) mercury-free processing machines, to among others, assist the miners to work sustainably using the right approach.

He explained that “what we don’t want is for you to work anyhow.”



The Public Relations Officer of the Bibiani chapter of (GNASSM), Nana Ebim Kwaku III catalogued some concerns of the miners notably the urgent need for block-out areas and delays in the acquisition of Small-Scale mining licences.



He, therefore, pleaded with the Hon. Minister to assist in resolving the challenges.