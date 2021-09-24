Govt did nothing wrong airlifting $3 million to Brazil for Black Stars – Joseph Yamin

Joseph Yamin, former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin has indicated that the NDC government did nothing wrong when they airlifted three million dollars from Ghana to Brazil during the 2014 world Cup to pay appearance fees owed the Black Stars players.

Ghana was subjected to ridicule by the international media after millions of dollars was airlifted to Brazil to pay agitated players who had boycotted training at the world cup due to unpaid appearance fees.



A commission of inquiry (Dzamefe Commission) was set up afterwards to investigate the matter after which several recommendations were made.



But speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, Joseph Yamin who was then deputy sports minster insists government had no other options in dealing with the matter hence can’t be blamed.

“Flying the money to Brazil was the only means we could get money to the players, they were insisting they will not play if they don’t see the physical cash”.



“You have a day to do that, there is no bank transaction that could get them the money at that particular moment so the only means was to fly it. The point is that government did nothing wrong, let me set the records straight,” Yamin stated.