Govt engaging in spirited linguistic acrobatics even when Ghanaians are suffering - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has taken the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the cleaners accusing it of worsening the economic conditions of Ghanaians.

He said the consequences of misguided priorities in economic management have led to unbearable hardships, high unemployment, and the frustration and despair felt by our youth.



Mr. Mahama noted that other concerns include the bastardization and politicization of state institutions, the mounting corruption, rising insecurity, abuse of power, lack of investment in critical infrastructure, and abandonment of projects.



In his view, the tragedy of our current national situation is that we have a government that appears completely unwilling to address the problems we face.



He said the government has decided to use Public Relations, populism, and plain political deception to address our concerns.

He said at the time Ghanaians were complaining of hardship, increase in fuel prices, the government has engaged in chanting a mantra that there were indicators that the economy was doing well.



The former president stated that the NPP has failed to deliver on its promises and has collapsed the economy of the country.



He maintained that the government is engaging in “spirited linguistic acrobatics” when the plain truth is that the economy is in deep crisis.