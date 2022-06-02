4
Govt fights Hajj Board for making Hamza Tanko signatory to Riyadh bank account

Legal Practitioner Nana Asante Bediatuo Executive Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The government has registered its displeasure about the change of signatory to Ghana's Hajj bank account in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The government, in a statement dated 17 May 2022, and signed by the Executive Secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante, copied to the Board Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs of Gana, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye, stated: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to a letter dated May 15, 2022 (copy attached) from you addressed to the Ministry of Hajj and Umra of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia purporting to appoint signatories to the Hajj account of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana held at the Riyadh Bank, A-Baghdayia branch in Jeddah".

The statement explained that in the said letter, "You [the board] purport to assign Mr Hamza Tanko as a signatory to the bank account and further described him as a board member/director of finance".

