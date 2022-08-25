Govt has made strides in the development of the Ashanti Region - Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, has said although the government has not been able to provide all the infrastructural needs of the Ashanti Region, it has not performed poorly in terms of providing development facilities for the Region.

He noted that the majority of the development projects initiated in the Region would have been completed but for the global economic crisis, which had a devastating impact on the nation.



Mr Osei-Mensah, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, also outlined projects the government had undertaken in the road, health, and education sectors since 2017.



The Minister indicated that the Region has 336 road contracts totalling 6,498.75 km, of which 1,515.06 km have been completed.



“The Department of Urban Roads (DUR) awarded 64 contracts, the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) awarded 69 contracts and the Department of Feeder Roads (DFR) awarded 203 contracts summing up to 336 contracts,” he emphasized.



He further disclosed that on 28th July 2022, Parliament approved a loan facility of 140million Euros for the construction of the Suame Interchange in Kumasi.

“The interchange, when complete, will ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travelling time within the area and the adjoining towns,” he added.



On health, the Minister outlined some infrastructure projects which were at various stages of completion including the construction of Infectious Diseases and Containment Centres at Atonsu Agogo and Sewuah in the Asokwa Municipal and Bosomtwe District respectively, the construction of a District hospital at Fomena in Adansi North District, which would be commissioned in October 2022 and the construction of the Bekwai District hospital, which has been completed and currently been used.



He assured that the government would put in place the right measures to make sure the region got its share of health infrastructure to complement existing ones.



In the education sector, he disclosed that a comparative analysis of enrolment of SHS1 Students from 2016/ 2017 to 2021/ 2022 increased by 63.7%.



The Minister also mentioned some major legacy projects of the government, which included the airport expansion project, accommodation for the Judiciary, and the Kejetia Central Market Phase II Project.