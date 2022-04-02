Govt has not paid student loans for about 2 years – NUGS President

Boakye says students not receiving loans is very worrying
Govt must urgently address issues with payment of student loans – Boakye
Teacher and nursing trainee allowances have also defaulted – NUGS
President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye, has bemoaned the inability of the Student’s Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to pay loans to students.
Speaking at the NUGS’s 56th Residential Congress at Ejisu on April 1, 2021, the NUGS president said that the SLTF has defaulted on paying the loans of students for about two years.
According to Yiadom Boakye, the default in the payment of the loans has subdued the excitement students got when the government introduced the No Guarantor Policy which is to make it easier for students to acquire loans.
“… our joy in the new policy (No Guarantor Policy) is not fully deepened, owing to the Trust Fund’s inability to pay the loans of students for about two years now, a worrying development the leadership of NUGS finds no pleasure with.
“… as a matter of urgency, we call on the government through the Student Loans Trust Fund to pay our students as soon as possible to enable those who are relying on it to get the needed fund to pay their school as well as tuition fees,” he said.
Also, Yiadom Boakye urged the government to put measures in place to ensure that it pays allowance arrears owed trainees of teacher training colleges and nursing training institutions to enable the student to get the needed facilities for their education.
“Colleague students, in recent times, we equally had trainees from the colleges of education and nursing receive some allowances to support them. Though the government has done well to roll it out, there are some many outstanding (arrears) owed by the government to trainees,” he said.
- Obsession for certificates contributing to youth unemployment—Prof. Baah-Boateng
- Basic schools to write end of term assessment examinations—GES
- Speak French in addition to your indigenous languages – French Ambassador
- Cape Coast SHSs enjoy peace over minimal school placement challenges
- Remain calm, all qualified BECE students will be placed – Free SHS Coordinator
- Read all related articles