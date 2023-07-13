Govt has to choose between govt business and prosecuting Quayson daily – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that his caucus would soon escalate its protest of the criminal trial of the Member of Parliament MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have decided to boycott sittings of the house anytime the embattled Assin North legislator is scheduled to appear in court in his ongoing trial, frustrating the business of the government in parliament. The MPs accused the government of persecuting its members and are demanding that Quayson’s trial should be dropped.



Dr Ato Forson, in an interview on JoyNews, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, said that they would do more than just boycott sittings of the House starting from next week.



He said that if the government wants its business to continue, it should stop prosecuting Gyakye Quayson on a daily basis.



“If we sit unconcerned for government to pick our members one by one and persecute them like the way they are doing to our colleague James Gyakye Quayson, they will come after every one of us.



“We have decided as a caucus to ensure that every day or any day that our colleague will be invited to go to court, we will go with him. They (the government) will have to contend with that. If they want him to be in the courtroom on a daily basis, we will also be there on a daily basis.



“The government will have to choose government business against Gyakye Quayson’s appearance on a daily basis. If they want us to assist the government to run, then they will have to choose wisely… This is our first activity that we are doing. We may escalate to signal our displeasure to the government and there are so many other things we are going to do in the coming days,” he said.

Ato Forson, the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, refuted the assertion that his caucus is hurting Ghanaians with the decision they have taken.



He said that it is the "insensitive" Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government that is making the people of Ghana suffer.



