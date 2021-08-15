Govt investing in education, health, infrastructure in a way never seen before in Ghana – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a member of the NPP

The Akufo-Addo administration is investing in education, health and infrastructure in ways that have never been seen before in the history of Ghana, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has said.

He said the loans and taxes gotten by the government are being pushed into these investments in the country.



“There are three things that this government is investing in and in a way never seen before in the history of Ghana and that is a fact: Education, Health and Infrastructure.



“If in doubt where the loans and your taxes are going, look no further,” he said in a tweet on Sunday, August 15.





The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their lawmakers have always accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of having nothing to show for the loans the government has secured.For instance, ahead of last years elections, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama while speaking to the chiefs and people of Sampa in the Jaman North constituency challenged Mr Akufo-Addo to list developmental projects he has used the loans for.

“When I was in government, we borrowed GHS54 billion and Ghanaians could visibly see what we used the money for in the area of roads, water, electricity, airport, harbour, schools among others.



“The then opposition New Patriotic Party accused the NDC government of borrowing too much.



“They promised to develop Ghana without taking loans but after staying in office for almost four years, do you know how much they have borrowed?



“The NPP government has borrowed 140 billion. What is sad is that we do not know what they have used the money for. When you ask them, they do not have anything to show. So what are they using the money for?”



He also accused Mr Akufo-Addo of hypocrisy relating to the issue on infrastructure because “In 2016, when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads.



“Today I can see a scramble to grab any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement.”