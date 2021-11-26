Govt likely to see a rejection of the budget - ACEPA

Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rasheed Draman

The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, (ACEPA), has warned that the government is likely to have the 2022 budget statement and economic policy totally rejected by parliament.



Executive Director of ACEPA, Dr. Rasheed Draman, in an interview with GhanaWeb, opined that the number of Members of parliament for both majority and minority caucus makes the situation delicate for the government.

“Now it is going to come down to counting the numbers and giving the tight kind of numbers that we have in this 8th Parliament, if the majority side is not careful, I think we are likely to see a defeat of this budget and that will mean that the government will have to go back to the drawing board and now try to if you like concede and compromise to some of the demands from the minority side,” he observed.



Already, the Minority has indicated its strong resolve to reject the budget based on what it describes as “draconian” taxes to be imposed on Ghanaians.



They have been resolute in rejecting the electronic transactions levy otherwise known as the e-levy.



On key voting issues in the parliament particularly the vote for Speakership, NDC’s nominee Alban Bagbin won by securing 138 votes against, NPP’s nominee Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye who had 136 with one rejected ballot in that election.