Govt must restrict access to acid and other corrosive materials - Kevin-Annan

Why can’t govt regulate access to acid? - Kevin-Annan



A youth ministry consultant and life coach, Amos Kevin-Annan, has called on the government to enact laws on the use of corrosive and hazardous products such as acid.



According to Kevin-Annan, a lot of Ghanaians have been gravely wounded through acid attacks but nothing has been done by the state to regulate the access to acid, asaaseradio.com reports.



“As far back as 2017 one gentleman by the name James Annan had called for laws on things like acid and hazardous products, they are so easily accessible.”

“What is stopping us as a nation from taking decisions on these things…you reach out to policymakers. Let them explain to us why it is so difficult for them to restrain people from easily assessing these products,” he is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



Also, the life coach indicated that the laws of the country on domestic violence must be enforced to help stop violence against women.



“The culture of impunity needs to be looked at as a state. There are individuals who publicly have confessed to beating women and they are walking around; they are in the company of politicians, what signal are we sending. For me, that is a big conversation we need to have,” he added.



Kevin-Annan made these comments reacting to the sentencing of a commercial driver, Bright Boso, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for an acid attack on his lover, Grace Amezando.



The acid attack occurred in a kiosk on undeveloped land in Christian Village in Accra, where the victim has been cohabitating with Boso.