Govt not recruiting failed NTC licensure exam teachers cruel – Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang]

Former Minister for Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Former Minister for Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has described the Nana Akufo-Addo government decision not to recruit graduate teachers who sat but failed the just ended NTC licensure examination as unfair.

Prof Jane Naana speaking in an interview on GBC’s Radio Central monitored by EducationWeb.com.gh said the Ghana teacher licensure examination (GTLE) Act 778 was not passed during her term in office as Education Minister.



According to the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Agencies under the Ministry of Education (MoE) including the National Teaching Council, GES, NaCCA, and NaSIA were behind GTLE Act 778.



“It is unfair because teachers after going through a 3 or 4-year course and passing all final examinations will then be asked to sit for a mandatory NTC licensure examination which is you don’t pass can’t teach,” she told GBC.

The 2020 Presidential Vice Candidate of opposition NDC’s John Dramani Mahama stressed that her understanding of the teacher licensure examination is not a 3-hour sit-down examination without any formalized guidelines.



She last year ahead of the December 7 general election on behalf of the National Democratic Congress said should NDC win the 2020 polls, the Ghana teacher licensure examination, and national service would be cancelled.



In a related development, the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) in a statement copied to EducationWeb has disclosed the majority of graduate teachers who sat for the May 2021 teacher licensure examination failed.