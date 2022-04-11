Govt providing temporary accommodation for Apiate victims affected by heavy downpour

Apiate community was razed by an explosion on January 20, this year

Source: GNA

The Government, through the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team, is refurbishing 40 buildings owned by Future Global Resources Limited at Odumase, to temporarily accommodate victims of the Apiate explosion, who were affected by the recent downpour.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is also working earnestly to replace all tents destroyed by the rains and ensure provision of warmers for them.



In a statement issued by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team, in Accra on Sunday, expressed government's deepest concerns about the situation at Apiate.



"The Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team notes how heavy rainfall has brought additional difficulties to affected citizens sheltering in tents.



"On behalf of government and the Ministry, I wish to register my deepest concerns about this situation," he said



"The people of Apiate have demonstrated admirable resilience so far, as we work with them to rebuild their township," he added.

He noted that the impact of the heavy downpour was an additional challenge and encouraged them to take heart as the Team was working to provide them temporary accommodation.



"The Reconstruction Implementation Team anticipated that rainfall beginning in the March-April period will make remaining in tents untenable.



"That is why we have been working around the clock to provide temporary accommodation at Odumase since February," Mr Owusu-Bio stated.



He said more than 40 buildings owned by Future Global Resources Limited were being refurbished and roofed, "so we can resettle the victims of the explosion by 1st May, 2022, and that funding has already been allocated and work is proceeding earnestly".



He said members of the Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Coordinating Council were on standby to receive specific concerns and address them urgently.