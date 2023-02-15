Govt 'rejects' new Bawku chief, orders for arrest of anyone who holds himself as such

The Government of Ghana has condemned the installation of a new chief for Bawku by the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.

In a statement issued by the Ministry for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the government said that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is still the Bawku Naba.



It added that the security apparatus in the Bawku have been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.



“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu, today, February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security.



“Government further re-iterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

"The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” the statement issued by the government read.



The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.



Jubilations were seen all over the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, as well as the traditional city of Mamprugu.

Meanwhile, soldiers were at the Nayiri's Palace to ensure that there is peace and security while the residents jubilated.



The new chief enskinned, Alhaji Seidu Abagre is expected to be accompanied by some elders from the Nayiri Palace to Bawku after they perform all the traditional activities in Nalerigu.



There has been heightened tension in Bawku as a result of renewed sporadic gunshots in the outskirts of the Bawku township.



At least 6 people, according to a Joy News report, were killed, and 10 injured in fresh shootings in Bawku on Wednesday, February 8, 2022.

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll, in March 2022, pledged to find a lasting peace to the long-winded Bawku Chieftaincy dispute which has eliminated many lives following the disturbances in the area.



View the full statement by the government plus a video of the installation of the new king below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











IB/WA