Govt’s ‘vote buying’ cash in recent by-elections could pay debt owed food suppliers – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has slammed the Akufo-Addo-led government accusing it of being very poor in policymaking, delivery in education, and also lacking prioritization.

According to the former President, this has adversely affected all levels of education from basic, through secondary, right up to tertiary which has left the students of Ghana suffering immeasurably.



He noted that the non-release of funds, poor management of curricular and erratic school calendar, and poor industrial relations with teachers, lecturers, and other stakeholders have created turbulence and conditions that are far from ideal and which threatens the achievement of quality outcomes in our education.



Speaking at the KNUST NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutional Network (TEIN) Alumni Connect 2023 event in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama stated that the government should learn to prioritize its programmes and policies.

“NABCO trainees have been abandoned and owed many months of salary arrears but of course, we all know that the NPP lacks prioritization. Because I dare say that the money that was spent in buying votes and building ad hoc roads in Kumawu and Assin North could have cleared all the arrears of NABCO trainees and also cleared all arrears of the Buffer Stock Food Suppliers. But unfortunately, their priorities are different. Yet more slogans are being coined around the important matter of job creation and there’s no indication that government can be relied upon to give any hope in this direction.”



The KNUST NDC’s TEIN Alumni Connect 2023 event held over the weekend on the KNUST campus was graced by Alex Mould, Former Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu, and Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency Muntaka Mohammed and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.