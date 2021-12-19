Govt scales up COVID-19 measures to prevent another spike after holiday season

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to act responsibly when attending social events this holiday season to prevent another spike in the country’s COVID-19 cases after the season.

He made this statement in a televised address to the nation on the state of the pandemic in the country and the measures the government has taken to combat the disease.



The President urged the public to act responsibly to avoid a surge in number of infections as occurred last Christmas.



“We should be guided by what transpired last Christmas where there was a sharp spike in number of COVID-19 infection cases and deaths in immediate months of January and February 2021.



“We should avoid the repetition of such a scenario after this year’s Christmas celebration.” he said.



He advised Ghanaians to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, hold social events in open spaces, and ensure that guests at such events wore masks.



He urged organisers of such events to ensure that hygiene protocols such as hand washing and the use of sanitisers are strictly adhered with and encourage their guests to, as much as possible, come to the events vaccinated.

He enumerated a number of measures the government had taken to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the country.



“We have expanded our healthcare infrastructure, including oxygen supply and reach, particularly with respect to testing and treatment centres, and the training of health professionals across the country, in the care of severe and critically ill persons,” he said.



The President assured the public of the government’s commitment to procure vaccines for all Ghanaians, since vaccination was the best way to defeat the virus.



President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the vaccination exercise.



The President dismissed claims that the vaccine would cause Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the 2024 election.



“Getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections, if you do not want to,”he noted.