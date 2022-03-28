Govt should scrap deputy CEO positions at state-owned enterprises – NPP MP

Nhyiaeso MP Dr Stephen Amoah

Nhyiaeso MP Dr Stephen Amoah has urged the government to remove all deputy head positions at state-owned agencies.



According to the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament, the deputy head positions are not required because the needed productivity is not derived from them.



"If I had my discretion, I would delayer all deputies in state agencies," Dr Amoah said in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile monitored by GhanaWeb.

"I am even of the view that some of these state agencies have no business having deputies … because we cannot derive the needed productively from them and the economy is a function of productivity and labour size," he added.



Asked whether salaries of heads of state-owned enterprises should be reduced, he said, "I agree with you 100 per cent."



Also, the MP indicated that government officials should stop using all fuel-consuming government vehicles.



"I will also let any Land Cruiser being used that is paid for by government, maintained by the government, fueled by the government be packed. So, when you are driving outside your region, you can use it, but in the capital towns, you use small cars. These are some of the things we all agree on," he said.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, on March 24, 2022, announced some expenditure reduction measures aimed at reducing the pressure on the public purse as part of efforts to revive Ghana's economy.

The minister said that the measures to be employed would include suspension of the purchase of imported vehicles, the suspension of all foreign travels except for important ones, cutting discretionary expenditure by an additional 10 per cent, a 50 per cent cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and heads of government institutions.



In addition, the government will cut down expenditure on its meetings and conferences by 50 per cent and suspend the establishment of new public sector institutions and new projects.







