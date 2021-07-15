Govt spends GH¢34.8m on 446.9K WASSCE ‘pasco’ for 2021 candidates, cancels math set deal

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

At a unit price of GH¢78, the government of Ghana has said it spent GH¢34.8 million to buy past questions (pasco) for candidates of the 2021 WASSCE under the Free SHS program.

On the floor of parliament on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the current unit price is 32% more than that of 2020 – GH¢59.



Dr. Adutwum told the house that “to help prepare the final-year senior high school students for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Ministry has procured 446,954 past West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GHS 78.00. The procurement will be funded from the Free Senior High School Account.”



“Mr. Speaker, in 2020, the government, through its efforts to help students amidst COV1D-19 to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), procured 568,755 past questions for students to try their hands on before sitting for the actual exams.”



The Ministry of Education, Dr. Adutwum noted, “contracted Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery to supply 568,755 WASSCE past questions at a contract price of GH¢ 33,641,043.75. The procurement of these questions was funded through the Free Senior High School Account and the results of the 2020 WASSCE was tremendous compared to previous years’ WASSCE performance.”

Also, he said the ministry is making efforts to buy textbooks for the lower level.



“Mr. Speaker, the procurement process for the supply of published textbooks to basic schools is currently ongoing. The Ministry placed an advert in the Ghanaian Times on 1st June 2020, where various publishers approved by NaCCA, submitted their books and relevant documents to be taken through a Pre-Qualification procurement process.”



He also announced to the house that the ministry, in October 2019 “signed a contract with Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited to supply a total number of 853,009 Kapek Scientific Mathematical Instruments (SMI) prescribed by the West Africa Examination Council for Senior High Schools at a unit cost of GH¢ 75.00.



“The contract was amended and signed by both parties on 22 October 2020 to extend the deadline for submission of the Mathematical Instruments to 19 January 2021. Messrs Bluegrass Group Limited has supplied 416,060 Scientific Mathematical Instruments to the tune of GH¢31,204,500.00 out of the total quantity to be supplied per the contract, hence breaching the contract under Section 24.1 (a) of the General Conditions of Contract (GCC). Due to this, the contract has been terminated.”