Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Govt spent GH¢10m on 10 conferences and dialogues on Galamsey fight - Alhassan Suhuyini alleges

Suhuyini says regional tour by lands minister cost Ghana GH¢5.4 million



Dialogue on ‘galamsey’ in Accra cost over GH¢ 2 million – MP



Galamsey is still happening and it polluting our what bodies – MP



Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, has alleged that the government used over GH¢10 million on 10 national dialogues and conferences it organised to come up with measures to fight the menace of illegal mining (‘galamsey’) in the country.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Suhuyini said that such expenditure by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources just on dialogues and conferences was shocking and amounts to the misuse and misappropriation of the country’s resources.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the ministry spent over GH¢ 2 million on national consultative dialogues in Accra, GH¢3.7 million on the dialogues in the northern and middle belt of the country and GH¢5.4 million on regional tours.