Govt supports Dampare’s changes in Police Service – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo interacting with IGP George Akuffo Dampare

President Akufo-Addo has commended acting IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the seeming changes he is embarking on in the Police Service since he assumed the role.

According to the President, government fully supports the exploits of the acting Police Chief and will create the environment for him to succeed.



Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers’ Course of the Ghana Police Service, the President also said steps are underway to confirm the acting IGP in the substantive role.



“I cannot end without reiterating the support of Government for the recent actions taken by the acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, which are eliciting strong backing from the population. He has, so far, vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office. I am confident that, once the necessary processes are completed, which I am sure will be soon, he will become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” the President said.

The President also noted the Police Service will take delivery of three helicopters by November this year.



“The Police Service will take delivery of three (3) helicopters, made up of two (2) gazelle light attack helicopters and one (1) Airbus 350 helicopter, in November this year, to enhance its work. Hangars for them, located at the National Police Training School have been completed, and six (6) officers, who will fly these helicopters, have completed their training in South Africa,” Akufo-Addo said.