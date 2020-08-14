Health News

Govt to commence reconstruction of Central Medical Stores by end of 2020 – Minister

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The reconstruction of the Central Medical Stores is set to begin by the end of the year

The facility was consumed by fire in 2015 and has since affected basic medical supplies to neighbouring countries.



Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu disclosed the facility will be reconstructed before the end of this year in addition to other health infrastructure.



“We have also aligned the construction and equipping of some hospitals before the end of the year. The sub-regional hospital in Tema, the reconstruction of the central medical stores, construction and equipping of Shama district hospitals, construction and equipping of trauma hospitals in Anyinam and Obuasi. Refurbishment and equipping of Ngleshie and Obuasi hospitals again”, he revealed during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Korle- Bu Maternity and Urology and Nephrology Centres.



On January 13, 2015, a fire outbreak took away the over GH¢200 million Central Medical Stores (CMS) in Tema.



It was established that arson was the cause of the fire that razed down Ghana’s medical repository, the Central Medical Stores (CMS).

This attack destroyed about GH¢261 million worth of medicines and other consumables which seriously affected the healthcare delivery of the country.



The Central Medical Store was the storage facility where Ghana’s medical equipment and drugs were stored for onward distribution to health facilities across the country.



Following this, the Ministry of Health approved the reconstruction of the ultra-modern facility at the cost of GH¢8 million by NMS Infrastructure Limited, a British-owned construction firm.



The reconstruction of Ghana’s medical reserve and supplies has been in limbo until now.

