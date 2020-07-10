General News

Govt to create 230,400 mining jobs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A number of community mining schemes to be launched in the month of July will see the creation of some 230,400 jobs.

Information from the Communications Department of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, which made this known, said jobs to be created would be both direct and indirect.



Direct jobs to be created from the schemes will total 76,800; while the indirect jobs will amount to 153,600.



All the community mining schemes are to be launched by the end of July 2020.



Among the areas where the scheme is expected to be launched are Patakro, Dadwen, Kyekyewere and Kwapia.



The Community Mining Scheme is an adaptation of small scale mining as provided for under (sections 81-99) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

It is to stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the value generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.



The scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy.



The community mining scheme for Adansi North, Obuasi Municipal and Amansie Central – all in the Ashanti Region – was launched on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio.



To ensure a successful implementation, strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.



Among these strategies are the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners’ code of practice and provision of support services to the community miners.

