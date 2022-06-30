Govt to decide on next fiscal measures before mid-year budget review – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Our numbers don’t look good, Oppong-Nkrumah

Cabinet to meet on Thursday, Oppong-Nkrumah



Govt has already decided to go to the IMF, Captain Smart alleges



Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has indicated that the government will soon decide on the next steps to take to help Ghana’s economy bounce back.



According to him, the current financial stance of the country is not the best, particularly when it comes to the country’s revenue mobilisation efforts.



In a Good Evening Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Oppong-Nkrumah said that the government is currently analysing the measures it put in place in March to help revitalise the economy, adding that this review will inform the next step the government will take.

“We are in a place where we are accessing how well these measures did, the numbers don’t look good and that is why you are beginning to hear some persons (including) economists, lecturers, politicians saying you can’t solve this with your homegrown solutions, go for assistance from the International Monitory Funds. So that you can be in a better place to deal with the fiscal challenges. Once you deal with the fiscal challenges, you can now come back with a fiscally improved position to try and improve the economic situation in which we are as a country.



“There are a lot of discussions going on in government currently as we look at the numbers. Yesterday, we met with traders and transporters of food items. Today, there was a lot of work at the finance ministry, looking at all the numbers and all the revenue margins that are coming in.



“By Thursday, we are going to Cabinet to put the latest findings before the president and his advisers and try and get a sense of where we are going. By the time we reach mid-year budget review, we will have made a categorical decision on how we need to recalibrate the fiscal and the economic policies to get Ghana into a certain preferred track and we can tell the people of Ghana where we are by that time,” he said.



Meanwhile, renowned broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet have already decided to seek a bailout from the IMF.



He claims that Gabby Otchere-Darko, who he refers to as Ghana's shadow prime minister, recently made some statements to gauge the public's reaction to the country's IMF programme and to mentally prepare Ghanaians for it.

