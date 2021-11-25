Govt to spend GHC470,000 on Akufo-Addo’s hotel accommodation for upcoming US travel - Dafeamekpor

Government is reported to have booked the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta for the presidents trip

President Akufo-Addo to travel to the US

Government makes advance accommodation reservations for President Akufo-Addo ahead of US travel



President Akufo-Addo to be in America between November 29, 2021 and December 2, 2021



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to lodge at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta between November 29, 2021, to December 2, 2021, for a trip to the United States of America, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has revealed.



The stay of the president and his delegation including an advance team who will be in the city between November 26 to December 3, 2021, is set to cost the Ghanaian taxpayer some US$73,395 (GHC470,000).



Sharing letters of correspondence between the hotel, the Embassy of Ghana in the United States and the Office of the President, opposition Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor pointed out how government is willing to spend such an amount on the president’s hotel bills while imposing new levies on the taxpayer to raise more revenue.

“Govt says no money so e-tax but it’s spending a whopping US$73,395 (GHS470,000) on hotel Accommodation alone for a Govt Delegation to Atlanta, Georgia from 29th November to 2nd December, 2021. US$8,000 (GHS51,200) per night,” he wrote on his Twitter page.



Also included in the list of correspondence shared by the MP in his post, is a letter from the office of the Chief of Staff, requesting the Bank of Ghana to make a wire transfer of seventy-three thousand, three hundred and ninety-five United States dollars (US$73,395.00) into the account of Ghana’s Embassy the US.



The money, according to the letter dated November 2, 2021, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Opare is to be used for the payment of hotel reservation for the president and his delegation for a period of four days (November 29 to December 2, 2021).



The rates for rooms reserved for the president and his delegation ranges from $400 to $8,000 a night.



