4
Menu
News

Govt to terminate contract of Agenda 111 contractors who delay work - Presidential Advisor on health

Dr Nsiah Asare Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, says government will not hesitate to terminate the contract of contractors who delay the completion of the Agenda 111 hospitals.

Dr. Nsiah Asare speaking in an interview says government will stick to the timelines given for the construction of all the hospitals.

“We will not shy away from canceling or terminating any contract which is not going very well,” he said.

“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 percent mobilization to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilizations to get enough materials and work very fast,” Dr. Nsiah Asare added.

President Akufo-Addo announced an ambitious programme to build 111 Districts and Regional Hospitals across the country in the year 2020.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment