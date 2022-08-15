Govt urged to establish a National Radiology College

Participants in a group picture

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The government has been asked to establish a Radiology College in Ghana to help in advancing radiography practice in Ghana.

Making the appeal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Darius Osei, “to be able to provide patient-centred healthcare, there has to be rapid high-quality diagnostic and that is where the radiographers come in."



He was speaking at the Ghana Association of Radiographers (GAR) conference held on August 5, 2022.



The conference aimed at discussing issues of common interest and also received updates on the radiography profession.



This conference also provided a common platform for all radiographers working in the field of radio-diagnosis, radiotherapy and ultrasound in different parts of the country to exchange ideas.



The theme for this year’s programme was “Moving Towards Advance Radiographic Practice Getting off the Ground,”



“I want to stress for the attention of the policymakers, the need for team-centric and holistic approach instead of the Doctor-centric approach, as radiographers are not only the backbone of the medical profession but play many vital roles in healthcare delivery."

"I call for strengthening capacity building and skill development of the imaging therapy and ultrasound and another allied health profession so that together, capabilities in confidence and with efficiency, not only can we deliver the best healthcare for Ghanaians in the face of the Covid-19 threat but be prepared such that future health needs and threats may not catch the nation unaware."



“If we conduct the present world, our future will be naturally skilled, knowledge is power, skill is strength, balance is all and I call for that," he added.



Radiography, Dr. Osei said, was the backbone of modern medicine, adding that “it makes twice hidden internal cross topic anatomy of the patient visible and accessible.”



He noted that over the years, radiography has seen exponential growth in technology and practice all over the world.



“The interesting thing is that the technology is rapidly changing as a result. I must say the UGMC by its mandate supports such specialist training and we will partner with the college should it be set up at any time. I will like to say that in my years of practice, radiography in our country has developed with time and will keep evolving. All radiographers unite and pursue a common goal to keep raising the standards of the profession,” Dr Osei said.



For his part, the President of the Ghana Society of Radiographers, Mr. Prince Rockson called on the government through the Ministry of Health to facilitate the establishment of a Ghana College of Allied Health professionals by amending the Specialist Self-Trained and Plant Medicine Research Act 2011 Act 833 of which radiographers can advance their role into image interpretation, practice, MRI advance and other postgraduate clinical programmes.

“Radiographers with these skills are in high demand in patient care in the country. There is a need to get off the ground by moving towards advanced radiographic practice.



The springing up of the practice of diagnostic centres across the country, he said, showed that the practice of technology is far catching up in Ghana.



According to him, the need for training and re-training was very key to enhancing the quality of radiographers.



The society also called on the Allied Health Profession Council of Ghana, heads of departments from the various universities and other key stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, begin the process of harmonising the curriculum to a broader curriculum which can be the basis for advance post-graduate training in radiography



The Ghana Society of Radiographers is the sole professional body of all radiographers, diagnostic, radiation therapists and sonographers in the country.