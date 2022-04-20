Govt urged to institute measures to protect minority groups

Adib Saani, Security analyst

The Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building has called on the government to institute measures to address issues of marginalization of Fulanis in the country.

According to them, the unending cycle of violence against Fulani communities in Ghana and the seeming police inaction in arresting perpetrators posed a serious threat to national security.



“We appeal to the government to do more to curb impunity and safeguard the rights of minorities in Ghana, government should foster deeper collaboration with the Fulani community in Ghana so that, together, we can be partners for peaceful co-existence and development.”



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director, Mr Adib Saani, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



Their concern followed a mob numbering about 100 who attacked and killed nine Fulanis at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi, about a week ago.



Some of the victims were shot at close range and others were burnt alive.

The statement had expressed shock at the inability of the Ghana Police Service to arrest a single suspect days after the incident.



“Not even a statement has been issued by police in respect to the crime. Jatikay Center has had the opportunity to interview some leaders of the Fulani community in Ghana and they appeared to be having a hectic job, appealing to their fellows to remain calm,” it said.



It said the pace of advocacy in the face of the attacks was providing a threat to the inaction of the police in arresting the culprits.



“This obviously poses a major threat to the security of the state in a sense that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has resulted in many of the residents in the communities being armed to the teeth,” the statement added.



The statement recounted how some Fulanis had been marginalized, ethically stereotyped and discriminated against within the Ghanaian society where families of such victims were still anticipating justice with others had completely lost hope.

It said marginalization was a major cause of insurgency as characterized in Burkina Faso and Mali.



“When a minority group feels let down by the state and their fundamental rights are thrown to the dogs, they fight back eventually. The struggle of the Azawads in Mali stems from long-lasting grievances of marginalization,” it added.



Jatikay Centre believed that authorities needed to do more to protect minorities in the country so they don’t become vulnerable to terrorists.



It also called on the media to be circumspect in their reportage since that influenced negative stereotypes.