Govt working expeditiously to rebuild Apiate – Housing Minister

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said the government is working expeditiously to rebuild Apiate.



The minister, who was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and residents in the Apiate community, assured the residents of Apiate of government's commitment to rebuilding their homes.



He said it was the responsibility of the government to gather the needed resources to ensure that the town which has been devastated by the explosion is rebuilt.

“We (the government) are with you in these difficult times and I must say that the government is committed to rebuilding this community. Of course, it is our responsibility that the government finds money as soon as possible so that the town that has been levelled can be re-built, including many other things that the government has planned to execute for the town.



“…All the ministry officials and agencies under the ministry of works and housing have been here to ensure that the town is quickly reconstructed,” the minister was quoted by asaaseradio.com to have said.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) disclosed that over 500 houses were either completely or partially destroyed by the explosion at Apiate.



The government has set up the Apiate Support Fund to raise funds to support the victims of the explosion.