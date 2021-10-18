Govts must serve and deliver excellent citizen experience - Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, CEO of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, says it is important to redefine leadership as a call to serve and to ensure a conducive environment for better citizen experience.

He said this in an address to the audience at the Customer Experience Professionals (CXP) Ghana Conference in Accra.



Mr Hosi explained that a reorientation of public servants towards better service delivery is key to fostering an enabling environment for economic growth and national development.



“People will easily forget what you give them but will hardly forget how you make them feel, and that is important in our entire governance structure because through multiple means, we see the experience that other citizens and other nations have, so the expectations of government and the public service is going to get higher. The more citizens get frustrated, the only thing you get at some point is a revolt,” he said.

This notwithstanding, the CBOD CEO emphasised the role of the ordinary Ghanaian, whom he said must first understand that the authority for governance emanates from the people.



Mr. Hosi noted the need to develop, strengthen and change the perceptions and behaviour of Ghanaians towards citizen experience while government realigns itself with making the country a better place.



He continued, “Everybody has a role to play in customer experience. We as citizens have a very unique relationship with the entire experience because we are shareholders of the entity called Ghana, and at the same time, are also customers to the people we appoint to actually serve us – those with the mandate to administer public goods and services.”