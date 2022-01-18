Grader operator crashes two nursing trainees at Asankragwa

The bodies of the accident victims have been deposited at the mortuary

Correspndence from Western Region

Two students of the Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Western Region met their untimely death after a grader collided with a tricycle in which the two students were sitting.



According to eyewitnesses the speeding grader wrongfully overtook a saloon car on top of a hill and descended with top speed and collided with 2 tricycles killing the students instantly.



The two students; Priscilla Antwi Williams, a third-year student, and Ellen Ayiteye Ansah, a second-year student were returning to the campus from home.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the MTTD Commander for the Asankragwa Division of the Ghana Police service noted that Priscilla Antwi Williams was the school mother to Ellen Ayiteye Ansah who were all midwifery students.



According to the MTTD Commander, the accident happened at a place called Health Insurance, a suburb of Asankragwa around 6:30 pm on Saturday 15th January 2022.

She explained, “Priscilla Antwi Williams’ parents live at Asankragwa so Ellen Aiyteye Ansah accompanied her school mother to pick somethings from the house back to the school.”



“After picking the items, they walked from home to the roadside on a junction where the accident happened. Upon reaching the junction there were two tricycles and they joined the first one, but unfortunately, the grader came from nowhere to crush them to death and severely injured the tricycle rider”, she added.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue at Asankragwaa while the riders are receiving treatment at the Hospital.



Meanwhile, the grader operator who was arrested has been granted bail while an investigation continues.



ASP Hajjia Abiba Salifu stated that “the grader operator is not from town, but came to the Asankragwa and its environs area to construct some roads in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality”