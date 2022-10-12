Grant amnesty to prisoners on death roll – CSOs to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana and Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) as well as Christians Against Torture (ACAT) have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant amnesty to prisoners who are currently on death row.

The CSOs made the appeal in a statement issued to mark World Day Against Death Penalty, Monday, 10 0ctober 2022.



The theme for this year’s celebration is “‘Death penalty: a road paved with torture,’



According to the CSOs, those sentenced to death in the prisons can have their sentences reduced to life sentences.

The CSOs also appealed to the President to intervene in the case of John Narh Terkpe, 75 years, who has been at the Nsawam Prison for 26 years on life sentence.



They further called on President Akufo-Addo to grant amnesty to other deserving prisoners.



World Day Against the Death Penalty unifies the global abolitionist movement while mobilising political leaders, civil society, lawyers, public opinion and others to support the call for universal abolition of capital punishment.