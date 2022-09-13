Granting bail to the man who attempted to kill me has led to fear & panic in Kade - Chief

File photo

The Chief of Akyem Kade, Osaberima Agyare Tenedu II, has described how a young man wielding a gun threatened to kill him at a funeral ceremony over the weekend.

The traditional ruler stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM's Frontline that the man threatened him and then went on a shooting spree.



Osei Kojo Forson, the suspect who was arrested but is currently out on bail, went to the funeral grounds and fired several shots.



According to the chief, the situation caused mourners to flee.



He mentioned that two other people admitted to inviting the suspect to the grounds.



The chief told Kwabena Agyapong that attempts were made to attack the suspect when the incident happened, but he stopped them and asked the residents to allow the police to deal with the matter.

"But the station's commander is biased and shows no interest in the case. The suspect has been released from police custody. He is currently walking around town, which has caused panic and fear.



Some of my subjects had threatened to wreak havoc on him, but I asked them to stop and let the law handle it."



He continued: "However, the situation is escalating. My life is in danger, and the man has threatened to kill me. I have requested that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, handles the situation. I believe that by the end of today, something positive will have emerged.



I'm also pleading with Kade residents to exercise restraint and refrain from attacking the suspect. I am confident that the IGP and the Police Service will handle the situation and bring it to a logical conclusion," he stressed.



Superintendent Agyenin Boateng, the Akyem Kade police commander, confirmed the unfortunate incident to the media.

He stated that the suspect, Osei Kojo Forson, has been granted police bail and will appear in court on September 13th, 2022.



Hon. Kwaebibirem Municipal Chief Executive Speaking to the media, Seth Antwi Boasiako stated that the Municipality's security system needs to be strengthened because this unfortunate incident has left people in Akyem Kade fearful, especially after learning that the suspect, Osei Kojo Forson, had been granted bail by the police the day after he was arrested.



He has therefore urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to take serious action against his men in the Municipality because they cannot continue to live in fear and panic.