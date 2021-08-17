Great Upper Room Church rallies churches to support youth employment

Rev Benjamin Tetteh, Pastor of Great Upper Room Church, Akwatia

Rev Benjamin Tetteh, Pastor of Great Upper Room Church, Akwatia, says the Church is poised for the implementation of programme of activities to create employment opportunities for young people.

The Church has planned to roll out poultry farming, balm, and soap making to help engage the youth and members of the church to improve their living standards.



Rev Tetteh who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on youth unemployment as stakeholders mark this year's International Youth Day at Akyem Kokoben also called on other churches to support youth employment in the country.



The International Youth Day is observed every year on August 12, across the world while, governments and citizens come together to bring attention to the problems faced by the younger generation.



The Pastor advocated churches in the country provide employment opportunities to help raise the economic status of their members.

He said most youth complained of unemployment and since the church served as a family and also a source of hope for organised individuals, it was proper for pastors to see employment issues of their members as paramount and help the state address joblessness.



He said the Great Upper Room Church, has established a basic school - Empowerment International School, Akwatia, and employed members with qualified certificates.



It has also put some of the members into home economic activities such as pastry making.



Ms Hannah Yeboah, a member of the church, said all the economic opportunities created for members will go a long way to support youth employment in Ghana.