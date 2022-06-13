'Great warrior, your seat is safe' - Gonja chief to John Boadu

John Boadu pays homage to the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I

The overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has assured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, John Boadu, that he should not be afraid because his seat is safe.

He said that NPP executive's loyalty to the party, its supporters and even the ordinary person on the street is the reason his bid for re-election will become manifest.



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I also described John Boadu as a great warrior and an experienced politician who deserves the role.



He added that John Boadu's ability to have helped the party secure victory two times should give delegates a reason to once again give him the nod, especially ahead of 2024.



Speaking at the palace of the Gonja Traditional Area, the Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I said he had heard a lot of good things about John Boadu and so wondered why there was another critical battle ahead to challenge his position.



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I also encouraged John Boadu not to give ears to people who don't see the good in him.

The overlord made these comments when John Boadu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to seek his blessings as he tours his land to interact with the NPP delegates in the Savanah Region.



John Boadu and his team also visited Salaga North and South, as well as Gonja North and South respectively.



The Chairman for the Savanah Region, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, on his part, commended the chief scribe for his commitment to the party, adding that "the devil you know is better than the angel you don't know."



He advised his executives to turn deaf ears to negative allegations against the John Boadu.



All the eight constituency executives in the Savanah Region pledged their support and full endorsement for the General Secretary and assured him that they would demonstrate it at their national delegates conference.