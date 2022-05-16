Greater Accra NPP constituency organisers endorse re-election of Moses Abor

Some constituency youth organisers pick forms for Moses Abor reelection

Moses Abor seeks re-election as Regional Youth Organisers

NPP constituency organizers pick form for Moses Abor



NPP elects Regional Executives on May 28



Over 25 NPP constituency youth organisers in the Greater Accra Region have pledged their unflinching support for Moses Abor who is seeking a second team as the party’s Regional Youth Organizer.



This was revealed after the organizers thronged the party’s Regional Secretariat on Sunday, May 15, 2022, to pick nomination forms on behalf of Moses Abor.

According to the Tema West Constituency Youth Organiser, Prince Kofi Boamah, they decided to pick and pay for Moses Abor to appreciate his good work as the Regional Youth Organiser.



He said, Moses Abor is a unifier and there was a need for all the constituency youth organizers to come out in their numbers to support Moses Abor ahead of the regional elections scheduled for May 28.



“Moses has been a supportive anchor to all the Organisers in the region. So, we came to purchase the forms on his behalf and get him to contest for another term. We appreciate the good work he has done for us and the sacrifices he has made for us,” he said.