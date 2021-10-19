Greater Accra: Nanglayoo to get District Police Headquarters

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

A sod-cutting and fund-raising ceremony has been held towards the construction of a District Police Headquarters at Nanglayoo in the Dwahenya-Prampram Traditional area.

This followed a request from the fast-growing trading and fishing community to curb lawlessness and protect life and property.



Nii Torgbui Mawuli Gawu Dzidzienyo I, Chief of Nanglayoo, said though the community had an increasing demand for basic social amenities, including schools, hospitals, lorry station and a market, the most pressing was a police station.



He said that informed the heads of Arden and Darkpoh families, under the guidance and support of Nene Tetteh Wakah III, the Paramount Chief, to allocate a parcel of land for the construction of a community-sponsored police station.



“It is worth mentioning that the project when completed will become the District Headquarters of the Service to provide security for the Nanglayoo community and beyond,” he added.

Nii Dzidzienyo said the presence of security personnel had become necessary in view of population growth and increasing economic activities of the people and commended the Police for the support over the years.



He called on the natives to support the project to make it a reality in good time.



“We need your support, it can be cash or building materials or cash and building materials,” he added.