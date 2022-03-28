Greater Accra Police Commander enskinned by Ya Naa

DCOP Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu

DCOP Alhaji Iddi conferred with new title

Ya Naa urges new sub-chief to ensure development in Sing



New Sing-Lana calls on subject to ensure peace



The overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ya Naa Abukari II has installed the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu as one of his sub-chiefs.



The top police capo was enskinned as the Chief of the Sing Traditional Area in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.



The final process of his enskinment was held at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the completion of other traditional customs and traditions.



As the Lana of Sing, DCOP Iddi Lansah will have jurisdictional authority over communities such as Tolgu, Magn, Sheni among others.

As reported by Daily Guide, the Ya Naa during the ceremony urged the new Sing-Lana to ensure development in areas entrusted under his authority.



The overlord also appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to give the new chief permission to attend to his traditional duties whenever he is needed at the palace.



“Even though you are a public servant you are also a chief in Dagbon and your people will need you and so I will appeal to the IGP to allow you to come anytime we call on you to play a role at the palace,” the Ya Naa said.



Speaking to journalists after his enskinment, the new Sing-Lana, Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu expressed appreciation to the overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom for entrusting him with such a high office.



He noted some of the challenges in his communities including the lack of potable water, quality health, education, roads among others and assured of his commitment to make life better for his people.



While calling for the support of his people, the new Sing-Lana urged his subjects to maintain peace and order in the area in order to attract development and investment to the area.