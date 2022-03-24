Greater Accra Region NHIA tops revenue mobilisation

Logo of the National Health Insurance Scheme

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra has emerged as the best regional revenue mobilisation performer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Mr Bernard Brown, the Greater Regional Director of the NHIA, disclosed this at the annual review operational meeting of the Authority for 2021.



He said, “As a region, we were all giving tasks down to the districts. This year, the good news is that Greater Accra was first in terms of revenue mobilisation performance with 81.72 per cent and our performance as membership is also particularly good because, in the last quarter, we were the most improved region.”



This year’s event was special as compared to the previous years, adding that, “this year’s event is quite special because we have invited our colleagues from other directorates to come and give us the inputs as to the current happenings as far as the operations in those areas are a concern.”



Madam Abigail Asalu from the Quality Assurance Directorate, who did a presentation on behalf of the team, said the Greater Accra Region NHIA revenue mobilisation performance in 2021 was 21.33 per cent higher as compared to 2020 revenue.

On Mobile renewal, she said the Region also chalked 82.45 per cent and 27.58 per cent of indigents registration.



On the contrary, the active membership performance of the region was 42.71 per cent and was ranked 14th out of 16 regions below the national average of 54.36 per cent.



Madam Asalu added that the active membership figure in 2021 was 2,330,196 representing 80.99 of the adjusted annual targets of 2,877,124 which was 48.71 per cent higher than the 2020 annual active membership figure of 1,566,926.



She said the team encountered some challenges such as the inadequate supply of consumables, administrative support, logistics, etc., which affected the Region’s operations and performance.