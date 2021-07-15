Greater Accra Regional Hospital achieves bed occupancy rate of over 75%

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital

In the last four years, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, GARH, has achieved a high bed occupancy rate of over 75% on average which is among the highest in the country.

This was after the GARH established a Bed Management Bureau with an appointment of a bed coordinator to address the no bed syndrome.



A Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist and presently the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh made this known at a meeting with Editors at Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.



The Greater Accra Regional Hospital started as a Hospital for the European expatriates around 1928. It became a District Hospital after Ghana’s independence in 1957 and was later designated as Ridge Regional Hospital in 1997.



It was redeveloped and transformed into an ultra-modern 420-bed capacity hospital with the full complement of specialist services to provide cutting-edge medical services to the people of Ghana and beyond.



Speaking on the achievements of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh said the Hospital had established a Corporate Fast Track Services Unit and a Pediatric Oncology Centre.

He also mentioned the availability of various specialist services including cardiologist, endocrinologist and diabetics specialist, general surgical specialists, neurosurgeons, urologists, obstetricians/gynecologist, intensive care specialists (adult and pediatric), trauma and orthopedic specialists, etc.



According to him, the GARH had established Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, a Dialysis Centre under PPP arrangement, constructed a Family Medicine and Wellness Centre and additional Laboratory Units.



Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh said the hospital has obtained accreditation for Obstetrics and Gynecology, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Paediatrics Departments for Post graduate training within the last four years.



He also pointed that the hospital has gained accreditation by HeFRA, elevating the hospital to a Tertiary status, adding that, “GARH is now the only Region whose regional hospital is a tertiary facility.”



He said the hospital has also implemented an effective Functional and Central Emergency System making GARH a major destination for emergency referrals in the city.

Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh also disclosed the use of WhatsApp technology to coordinate maternal and newborn referrals processes in the GARH.



“We have the busiest delivery centre within the GHS and the 3rd busiest in the country after Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals,” he said.



He again made it known that the GARH has been designated by the Ghana Health Service as the Health Tourism Health institution within the GHS.



The Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist said the hospital has established a strong research infrastructure and a Research Department to promote and coordinate research activities with a vision to making the hospital a strong research center in the country.



He added that the GARH has established a Customer Service Unit and Quality Management Department to engrain quality in the hospital’s operational systems.