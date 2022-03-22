Greater Accra Regional Hospital gets support from EuroPrima Industries

Frank Adu Peprah handing over the items to the hospital

EuroPrima Industries Limited (EIL), producers of food and household chemicals, have presented relief items worth GHC400, 000.00 to the Greater Regional Hospital (GARH).

The items, donated to assist the health institution and frontline staff in eliminating coronavirus, included 400 cartons of Santex medicated soap, 1500 cartons of Santex hand sanitizer, 1000 cartons of WIZACT 24H disinfectant spray and1000 cartons of Santex liquid hand wash soap.



Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Accra, Mr Frank Adu Peprah, Head of Finance at EIL, noted that the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for 2022.



He said the donation intended to boost health care delivery at GARH by providing protection against infections or communicable diseases.



Mr Peprah stated that EIL had made a number of donations in Ghana at the height of the pandemic, and therefore underscored the need to intensify awareness.



He also cautioned the public against fake products and therefore urged consumers to visit the company’s accredited distributors in the country to get original products, and as well report any fake products on the market.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, the Medical Director at GARH, received the items on behalf of the Hospital and commended EIL for the much needed noble gesture.



He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use, particularly, enhancing the protection of frontline staff to deliver effective services to the people.



EuroPrima Industries Limited is the official Sales and Distribution Company for Santex Antiseptic Soap, SOKLIN and BOOM Washing Powder, TopCafe and Supreme Instant Noodles in Ghana.



It trades in food and household chemicals under categories including powder and liquid detergents; beauty and medicated soap; dishwashing liquids; hand wash; sanitizers; disinfectants; and food and beverages.