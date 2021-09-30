Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs prez accused of aiding 'fake' chiefs

Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, Greater Accra Regional president of House of Chiefs

President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, has been accused of attempting to gazette some embattled chiefs, despite a directive from the National House of Chiefs to hold on with such moves.

The president, who also doubles as the Paramount Chief of Osu Doku, is being accused by some stakeholders of taking bribes to initiate processes to gazette some chiefs whose legibility are being disputed and challenged at the court and that of the National House of Chiefs.



Notable amongst the accused chiefs who are alleged to have bribed their way to be gazetted, is the embattled Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah II, whose legibility is being challenged at the Tema High Court, the National House of Chiefs and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.



In a petition to the National House of Chiefs, the Stool Father of the Prampram Paramountcy, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, among other things accused the Regional House of Chiefs led by its president Nene Klagbordjor Animley V of using its powers and discretion to gazette some embattled chiefs including Nene Tetteh Wakah III, whose legibility as Paramount chief is being questioned at the court.

The Stool Father in the petition, prayed the National House of Chiefs to as a matter of urgency intervene and halt any process to gazette the chiefs, until all matters and charges against them are resolved.



It is unclear why the haste by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to gazette these chiefs, despite a pending directive from the National House of Chiefs indicating its readiness to look into petitions brought before it.



Fears are heightened over a possible showdown at the Regional House of Chiefs if the purported “gazetting” ceremony is held since supporters of the opposing faction have served notice of scampering any such activity.