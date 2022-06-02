Greater Accra Youth Organisers and Tescon declare support for Dr Bawumia to lead NPP

Bawumia tipped to contest for NPP flagbearership

Greater Accra Youth Organisers of the NPP, their deputies and the party's Greater Accra Regional students body TESCON have declared their unflinching support to Vice President Bawumia to lead the NPP to the 2024 Presidential election.



In an emphatic, mass show of support, the enthusiastic regional organisers and Tescon, virtually ambushed the Vice President Tuesday morning at his residence just when he was on his way out to the office to express their confidence in him.



Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the NPP, Moses Abor, who spoke on behalf of the regional organisers, minced no words in expressing their unshakable confidence in Dr Bawumia as the best man to lead the NPP.

"We are here this morning to visit you and pledge our support for you Your Excellency," he said



"We want to carry your campaign on our shoulders in Greater Accra. We want to go to the polling stations, electoral areas, constituencies, and markets and let the good people of this country know what you are doing and what you can do for this country," the Greater Accra organiser added, amidst cheers from his fellow regional organisers.



"If you see us here this morning, it is not for a long talk. It is to endorse you, and also to let you know that we are for you; in the morning, afternoon and evening."



The Greater Accra Regional Organisers further told the Vice President they will not relent in their support until he emerges as the NPP's flagbearer, and also succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.

"We will not sleep until they declare you the winner. Also in 2024 on the 7th of December, you will be the next President, in shaa Allah."



Dr Bawumia, who expressed surprise at the spontaneous visit, thanked the group and also advised them to contribute towards ensuring unity in the party, as the party and government focus on delivering to the people of Ghana.



"This is a very big surprise. And I want to thank all of you, for making the time to come for this visit," Dr Bawumia said.



"We are very much on the journey to support Ghana, and this is what Nana Akufo-Addo is doing and I am supporting him. But we need unity as a party to break the 8 so I am going to count on all of you to help us forge unity in the NPP to break the 8 so that we go ahead and transform the country."





"The future of this country is very bright, and the future is for the youth. So please let us support the party to be united, we break the 8 and then we transform the country. Thank you very much," the Vice President added.



The emphatic declaration would come as a major boost to Dr Bawumia's flagbearership ambition, especially coming a few days after media reports and political analysts reported that his camp swept close to 90% of the NPP's regional elections.



