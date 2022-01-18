Greater Accra Zabarma chief graces coronation of Oullam paramount chief in Niger

Coronation of Oullam paramount chief

The Greater Accra Regional Zabarma Chief, Sarkin Musa Yahya Yandu has graced the coronation ceremony of Oullam Paramount chief in Tillaberri, Niger.

The occasion saw the attendance of high profile dignitaries including, the President of National Assembly of Niger, Governor of Tillaberri region in Niger, and Chief Musa Yahya Yandu, Vice Chairman of the National Council of Zabrama Chiefs, Chief Alhaji Haruna Saley.



Chief Musa Yandu wished the new leader of Oullam well and said "we are all one people despite international demarcation, and there is the need to unite to make us strong and beautiful."



He spoke on unity and advised leaders to take the concerns of their subjects at heart and always endeavour to address disputes among the people.m

He said disputes breed disunity and retard progress and development hence the need for peaceful coexistence.



Among the dignitaries were the National Council of Zabrama Chief, Dawda Baji, Regional Chief of Cape Coast, Adamu Seidu Magish, Volta regional Chief, Alh Ismaila Abdul Karim, Eastern regional Chief, Samaria Alh Abdul Aziz Boureima, Accra Regional youth Chief and Alhaji Yassin Ismael, Deputy General Secretary.