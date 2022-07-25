0
Menu
News

Greater Accra tops the chart with more than 50% of Monkeypox cases

Mpx Localized Ncdc Training Manual Monkeypox.png Ghana’s monkeypox cases have shot up to 34 with six regions recording cases

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana’s monkeypox cases have shot up to 34 with six regions recording cases and the Greater Accra Region having the highest number of cases.

Details show that the region tops the chart with more than 50% of the recorded cases.

Per the data released by the Ghana Health Service the regions that have recorded cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday [July 24, 2022], the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said District Rapid Response Teams and Case Management Teams have been oriented on Monkeypox Outbreak Response Measures and that dissemination of WHO Preliminary Guidelines on Case Management are underway.

He further disclosed that the GHS is collaborating with Veterinary Services Department, to conduct assessments in the affected communities, Contact Tracing and follow-up, and Enhanced education in schools and communities.

He indicated that despite the several challenges and strain on Ghana’s Public Health System and the several public health emergencies as well as the risk of widespread Monkeypox cases, it does not pose a major threat.

He further assured the public that the threat of Marburg virus disease spread exists but is low.

He urged the public to adhere to safety protocols and infection prevention and control strategies.

He said one other important thing the GHS will do is to strengthen surveillance activities for early detection and adequate containment.

The World Health Organization declared the Monkeypox global Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) outbreak on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The classification is the highest alert that the WHO can issue and follows a worldwide upsurge in cases.

It came at the end of the second meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee on the virus.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity