Greater Works 2021 Day 1: Take advantage of Covid-19 disruptions and break through – Otabil to African countries

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil

Source: 3news

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil says the Covid 19 Pandemic presents the finest moment for Third World Countries in Africa to become industrialized.

Speaking at the first night of Greater Works Conference 2021, Pastor Otabil explained that it takes disruptions for opportunities to be created, urging African countries to capitalize on the space created. “I believe Covid 19 is a strategic battle that Africa must fight and win”, he stressed.



Pastor Otabil indicated that owing to COVID 19 protocols, the church was compelled to shrink the 2021 Greater Works time period which hitherto lasted some four hours to two in line with recent protocols announced as part of measures to curb the pandemic.



The 1ST day also saw music ministration performed by the Harmonious chorale and Regimental Band, Greater Works Praise team and Hymns Choir as well as Sandra Huson Kelly.



This is the first time in two years that Greater Works Conference is being organized following the cancelation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a ban on religious and outdoor activities.



Speaking on the same night, Pastor Mensah Otabil officially marked the end of 40 Days of Power. 40 Days of Power is a fasting and prayer programme, where members of the International Central Gospel Church wait before the Lord for divine empowerment.



Speaking on the topic, “Just in Time” the General Overseer said God is ushering His people into signs and supernatural breakthroughs. He made reference to Joshua chapter 10 and explained, that Joshua decided to fight a battle not meant for him because it was strategic. “Sometimes God will give you strategic fights to battle, if you see like Joshua, it’s God’s opportunity”.

Pastor Mensa Otabil reiterated his belief in the African and the Black Race to rise above current challenges. He said he is a full believer of the reason God made Africans black adding, “God does not make mistakes”.



The General Overseer recalled, that even though Africa is liberated in line with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s famous declaration, the continent does not appear to have won the economic battle and Africa is still “marching in the night”.



He said, although Africans have been struggling and there appears to be no end in sight, God’s “in time delivery system” will be handed over and “suddenly” the tyranny and economic oppression will end.



He referred pessimists to the Chinese takeover of the world.



The church also spent time to pray for Ghana, the African continent and the world.