Greed-inspired corruption is the main challenge to Ghana’s development – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV Speaks GFA The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has stated that the menace of corruption is the main factor impeding the country’s development process.

Togbe Afede said that corrupt government officials are depriving the country of development because they are stealing the resources the country needs to develop.

The chief, who made these remarks at the Asogli Anti-Corruption Day, suggested that unless the menace of corruption is curtailed, Ghana will continue to be a less developed country.

“I have reflected severally on this, as somebody who has done some economic and who has been in business for some time, looking at all the factors militating against our development, and I come to the conclusion that the most important of all of these is corruption – greed-inspired corruption.

“Corrupt officials are termites at the woodwork, eating at the very foundations of our progress. So that is what we have to deal with, and that is why we have made corruption the subject matter for today… Let’s eschew greed and unite for the development of our country,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the government to take stringent measures against people who are found culpable of engaging in acts of corruption to serve as deterrents to others.

Also, Togde Afede urged the government to put in measures to alleviate Ghanaians from the current hardships in the country.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
